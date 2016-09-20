  • kz
    New managing director of Baiterek Holding named

    13:55, 20 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rustam Kussainov has been appointed managing director of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek". He will be responsible for the issues of information support, Kazinform has learnt from the holding's press service.

    He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    Mr. Kussainov boasts 20 years of professional experience in the sphere of IT.

    He worked at "Information Technology Center "DAMU" and JSC Altel.

    Prior to the appointment he was an adviser at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

