TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - By the decree of Governor of Almaty region Amnadyk Batalov, a new mayor of Taldykorgan city is appointed.

Thus, Bagdat Karasayev is a new head of Taldykorgan city. He was born in 1964. Prior to the appointment, he had been working as a head of Alakol district of the region since 2004.

Former mayor of Taldykorgan Yermek Alpysov was relieved of his post due to a transfer to another appointment in Astana.