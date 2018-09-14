New mayor inspects Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Bakhyt Sultanov has visited today several stations of the new LRT transport system, a field for the production of prefabricated reinforced concrete beams, a new bridge over the Yessil River, and the Mynzhyldyk Walkway, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the Astana City Hall.

Today, the mayor of Astana checked the fulfillment of the President's instructions in terms of the LRT construction.



Making the tour of the capital, Bakhyt Sultanov visited a number of LRT stations under construction. At the moment, the builders are preparing utility facilities and install piles and beams for the line. Adilsha Yermukhanov, Director of the LRT Construction Directorate, reported to the Astana Mayor on the project progress.





According to the plan, LRT will connect the airport and the Nurly Zhol Railway Station. The length of the elevated line will reach 22.4 km. 19 vehicles will transport people to 18 stations within the city.

Nearly 2,500 workers and 155 units of heavy equipment are involved in the construction projects along the entire line. Besides, Bakhyt Sultanov visited the field for the production of prefabricated reinforced concrete beams and a new bridge over the Yessil River.

To summarize the results of the city trip, the mayor held a meeting and instructed the Directorate "to ensure the implementation of the LRT construction project within the established deadlines."

In addition, Bakhyt Sultanov was also informed of the plan for the construction of the Mynzhydyk Walkway in the Almaty Neighborhood.