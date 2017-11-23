New mayor of Aktau city named

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Niyazov was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Aktau city. Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to the staff of regional administration on Thursday.

Mr. Niyazov is a graduate of the Satpayev Kazakh National Polytechnic University (2000) and the Yessenov Aktau State University (2008).



He held various posts in the regional administration of Kyrylorda region in 2013-2016. Afterwards, he joined the team of SK-Pharmacy LLP in Astana as the managing director.



Mr. Niyazov has been serving as advisor to the governor of Mangistau region since March 2017.



