    New mayor of Aktau city named

    21:16, 23 November 2017
    Photo: None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Niyazov was appointed as the new akim (mayor) of Aktau city. Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to the staff of regional administration on Thursday.

    Mr. Niyazov is a graduate of the Satpayev Kazakh National Polytechnic University (2000) and the Yessenov Aktau State University (2008).

    He held various posts in the regional administration of Kyrylorda region in 2013-2016. Afterwards, he joined the team of SK-Pharmacy LLP in Astana as the managing director.

    Mr. Niyazov has been serving as advisor to the governor of Mangistau region since March 2017.

