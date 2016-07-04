New mayor of Aktobe city named

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Ilyas Ispanov has been named as new akim (mayor) of Aktobe city with the consent of akim (governor) of the region Berdybek Saparbayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration and deputies of the city maslikhat.

The 40-year-old Ispanov is a graduate of the Market Institute under the Kazakh State Agrarian University, the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.



Prior to the appointment Mr. Ispanov served as the head of the department for court activity of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Former mayor of Aktobe city Bekbol Sagyn was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.