New mayor of Kostanay city named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Bazyl Zhakupov has been appointed as new akim (mayor) of Kostanay city, Kostanay News newspaper says.

Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to staff of the city administration. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Zhakupov served as deputy mayor and was responsible for agricultural issues. Born in 1965, Bazyl Zhakupov mainly worked in Kostanay region. Recall that former mayor of Kostanay city, Akhmedbek Akhmetzhanov, was arrested in early September on suspicion of abuse of power and corruption and subsequently relieved of the post.