  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New mayor of Kostanay city named

    10:00, 23 September 2015
    Photo: None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Bazyl Zhakupov has been appointed as new akim (mayor) of Kostanay city, Kostanay News newspaper says.

    Governor of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov introduced the newly-appointed mayor to staff of the city administration. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Zhakupov served as deputy mayor and was responsible for agricultural issues. Born in 1965, Bazyl Zhakupov mainly worked in Kostanay region. Recall that former mayor of Kostanay city, Akhmedbek Akhmetzhanov, was arrested in early September on suspicion of abuse of power and corruption and subsequently relieved of the post.

    Tags:
    Corruption-related crimes Kostanay region Appointments, dismissals Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!