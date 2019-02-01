New mayor of Kostanay named

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Kairat Akhmetov has been appointed as the akim (mayor) of Kostanay city, Kazinform reports.

Akim (governor) of the region Arkhimed Mukhambetov introduced the newly appointed mayor to the staff of the city administration at the meeting on Friday.



Former mayor Bazyl Zhakupov stepped down voluntarily.



Born in 1965, Mr. Akhmetov is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute. Previously he served as the head of the Kostanay district.