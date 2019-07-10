  • kz
    New mayor of Pavlodar named

    11:18, 10 July 2019
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Kairat Nukenov has been named as the new mayor of Pavlodar city, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

    He was introduced to the staff of the city administration by governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov.

    Mr. Nukenov has considerable experience in the field as he worked as the mayor of Aksu and Ekibastuz and served as the first deputy of the governor of Turkestan region. Prior to the appointment, he was the deputy governor of Pavlodar region.

