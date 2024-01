TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - New akim (mayor) of Kentau has been appointed upon consultation with the Presidential Administration and by the decree of governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform reports.

The newly appointment mayor Gani Rysbekov was born in 1962 in the city of Turkestan. Prior to the appointment Mr. Rysbekov served as the deputy mayor of Turkestan.