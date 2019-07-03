New mayor of Turkestan named

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Rashid Ayupov has been appointed as Mayor of Turkestan in accordance with the order of Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev as agreed upon with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Rashid Ayupov was born in 1981. He graduated from the Academic Innovation University with a degree in Law. Ayupov holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Public Administration. In 2015, he received a master's degree in Public Administration from Queen Mary University of London under the Presidential Bolashak Scholarship Program.

He began his career in 2003.

From 2006 to 2009, he held a senior position at the Information and Testing Center of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From 2009 through 2013, he served in various capacities at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2015, he was appointed as Chief of Staff of Shymkent Mayor.

Between 2017 and 2018, he served as the Nur Otan Party's representative in the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and as Head of the Information Technology Center of the Central Office of the Nur Otan Party.

Since September 19, 2018, Rashid Ayupov has been the Chairman of the Management Board of Shymkent Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation JSC.