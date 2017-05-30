New mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk appointed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Today, East Kazakhstan Region Governor Danial Akhmetov has introduced Kuat Tumabayev as a new akim of Ust-Kamenogorsk town. Earlier, he worked as a deputy regional governor, Kazinform cites East Kazakhstan information center.

Kuat Tumabayev was born on October 30, 1980 in Semey town. He graduated from Shakarim University studying International Economic Relations. In 2003, he graduated from Kazakh Humanities and Law University where he obtained a diploma in Legal Studies. He started his career in 2001 as a specialist of Alliance Bank JSC Lending Division. From 2002 till 2003, Tumabayev worked in Financial and Economic Analysis Department of Kazpoligraf JSC. He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian and English.

In 2012, he headed the Investment Policy Department of Kazakh Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. He held the post of Advisor to the Executive Board Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Since March 2015 Kuat Tumabayev had been in charge of the Economy and Budget Planning Department.

Introducing the new town administrator, Danial Akhmetov wished him success at that challenging post. "Thank you for your trust. I promise to work actively for the well-being of the town", the new mayor responded.

Tumabayev expressed his confidence in reckoning all remarks of the citizens and solving all issues in time.