    New mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk city named

    10:24, 20 April 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov has introduced new akim (mayor) of Ust Kamenogorsk Yerlan Aimukashev to the staff of city administration today.

    Born in 1970, Mr. Aimukashev is a graduate of the Pavlodar Pedagogic Institute and the Pavlodar University.
    Throughout his professional career, he serves at the regional administration of Pavlodar region, was an assistant to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and head of the governor's office of East Kazakhstan region.
    Former mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk Temirbek Kassymzhanov held the post from 2013 to present.

