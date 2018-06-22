New mayor of Zhezkazgan named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Begimov has been appointed the new akim (mayor) of Zhezkazgan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

The newly appointed mayor was introduced to the staff of the region by governor Yerlan Koshanov.



Former mayor of Zhezkazgan Batyrlan Akhmetov stepped down from the post voluntarily.



Born in 1968, Mr. Begimov is a native of Karaganda city. He is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnical Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economy and Statistics.



Since July 2015, he has been serving as head of the Energy and Housing and Utilities Infrastructure Department of Karaganda region.