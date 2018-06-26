New mayor vows to improve life in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Shymkent city Gabidulla Abdrakhimov admitted he rejoiced at his recent appointment, Kazinform reports.

On the margins of the Government session on Tuesday, he confessed that the appointment was an unexpected one.



"It is up to the President to make such appointments. I was very happy when I learnt about the decision [on my appointment]," Abdrakhimov said.



The newly-appointed mayor of Shymkent promised to bend every effort to complete the tasks set. "At this point it is crucial to organize the work of the city administration and ensure its smooth running. We also need to split the budget with Turkestan region," he added.



He vowed to improve the level of life in the city, the level of education and culture, to create more workplaces.



It bears to remind that Turkestan region was established in accordance with the decree of the President of Kazakhstan on June 19. Shymkent was granted the status of republican city by the same decree.