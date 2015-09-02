  • kz
    New member of Majilis&#39; Committee for international affairs named

    14:29, 02 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New deputy of Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kanat Saudabayev has been elected as a member of the chamber's Committee for international affairs, defense and security.

    According to the Majilis' press service, he was elected at the Wednesday plenary session of the chamber. Kanat Saudabayev is the former Secretary of State and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Parliament Majilis News
