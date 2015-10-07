New member of Majilis named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aliya Galimova has become the newest member of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov welcomed the new deputy at a plenary session on Wednesday. "By the decision of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aliya Galimova, member of the Nur Otan Party, has been appointed as deputy of the Majilis. We would like to congratulate our new colleague on the appointment," he said. Previously, Ms Galimova served as executive secretary of the Ministry of Education and Science.