    New members join Foreign Investors Council of Kazakhstan

    16:33, 04 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New members joined the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Thursday, June 4.

    "The composition of the Council is traditionally updated from time to time and this year the new members have joined, namely Citigroup CEO in Europe, Middle East and Africa James C. Cowles, CNPC Vice President Wang Dongjin, member of Executive Committee of Baker & McKenzie Erik Scheer, Chairman of Eurasian Development Bank JSC Dmitry Pankin, Global Managing Partner - Client Service at Ernst & Young Carmine Di Sibio and Chief Operating Officer of BG Group Plc Sami Iskander," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Events Kazinform's Timeline News President
