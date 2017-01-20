  • kz
    New microdistrict to be built in Semey

    19:16, 20 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year the construction of a new microdistrict Karagaily will begin In Semey, 24.kz reports.

    The plan is to build 10 high-rise buildings a year. And as the head of the region noted, the architecture of the new district must meet original modern style.

    It is also planned to provide large parking lots in the new microdistrict. Social and Sports facilities will also be built here. One of such facilities will be the "Abay Arena" 5,000 capacity stadium.

    It should be noted that next year Semey will celebrate its 300th anniversary. And according to Danial Akhmetov, today funding of city's visual improvement is increasing.

     

    East Kazakhstan region
