  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New Minister of Finance named

    16:23, 18 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alikhan Smailov has been named as the new Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the decree of the President, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Born in 1972, Mr. Smailov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Alikhan Smailov worked as the Chairman of the Statistics Agency in 1999-2003, in 2009-2014. He also held the posts of the Vice Minister for Foreign Policy in 2003-2006, the Vice Minister of Finance in 2006-2009.

    Prior to the appointment he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance Appointments, dismissals Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!