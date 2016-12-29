New Minister of National Economy appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Presidential Decree, Timur Suleimenov has been appointed Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informed.

Timur Suleimenov was born April 5, 1978. He is a graduate of the Pavlodar State University (2000, 2006) majoring in Management and Law. He also holds a master's degree in Finane from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland (under Bolashak Programme). Suleimenov is a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants of Great Britain.

He started his career as Chief Consultant at Ernst&Young Kazakhstan in Almaty.

In recent years, he has served as Director of the Department for Tax Accounting and Tax Planning at JSC KazMunayGas R&D.

He served also as Vice Minister of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan (March 2009-March 2010), Vice Minister of Economic Development and Trade (March 2010 – February 2012), Member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (Minister) for Economy and Financial Policy (since February 2012).