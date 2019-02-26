New ministers of Kazakhstan take oath of office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ministers, who joined the Cabinet for the first time, took the oath of office during the first sitting of the renewed Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I do solemnly swear before the people and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to devote all my abilities and knowledge to the economic and spiritual development of my country, the Republic of Kazakhstan, to strictly observe the Constitution and the laws of the state, to follow the rule of law and justice, civil, interethnic and interfaith harmony in all my actions, to serve truly to the people of Kazakhstan, to strengthen the statehood and stature in the world community," Minister of Education and Science Kulyash Shamshidinova, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar, Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, and Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov said taking oath.

"Dear Colleagues, I congratulate you and wish you success in work," Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, said in turn.