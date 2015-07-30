  • kz
    New modern sports complex under construction in Almaty region

    13:16, 30 July 2015
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new sports complex is underway in the town of Zharkent in Almaty region.

    This modern multifunctional complex will consist of four blocks and occupy an area of 3 ha. It will have rooms and facilities for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, boxing, shaping, a football pitch and 240 all seated stadium. Local authorities reportedly earmarked KZT 238 million for construction of the complex.

    Almaty region Sport Construction Regions News
