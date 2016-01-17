New mosque opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day before a new mosque for 500 people were opened in "Darkhan" neighborhood of Alatau district in Almaty.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Alatau district Bagdat Manzorov, chairman of the Muslim Board, Grand Mufti of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Mayamerov and residents of the area.

B. Manzorov stressed that this is the eleventh mosque opened in Alatau district.



"The mosque was built thanks to the sponsorship of residents of "Darkhan" neighborhood. In total, the city has 48 mosques including 10 in Alatau district," said the Governor of the district.

It is worth noting that Alatau district was established eight years ago and is considered one of the "youngest" areas of the city.