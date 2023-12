PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The new mosque opened for worship in Yenbek village, Pavlodar region, Kazinform reports.

It is the second mosque to open its doors the region in 2019.

Authorized imam of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan for Pavlodar region Zholdas Kazhy Kospakuly, Aksu mayor Balgabay Ibrayev, and the locals attended the opening ceremony.

Zhomart Semserkhan was appointed the local mosque imam.