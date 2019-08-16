New MPs to join lower chamber of Kazakh Parliament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nur Otan Party has nominated new deputies to the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the session of the Bureau of the Political Council of the party on Friday, Kazinform reports.

Deputy VicePrime Minister of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova, actor Nurlan Alimzhanov,mayor of Ekibastuz Nurzhan Ashimbetov and Vice Minister of Information andSocial Development Zhuldyz Omarbekova will join the lower chamber of the KazakhParliament.

First Presidentof Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired thesession of the Bureau which focused on a wide range of important issues, includingpreparations for the parliamentary elections period under the new electionlegislation.