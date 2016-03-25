  • kz
    New MPs to live up to President&#39;s expectations - Majilis Speaker

    14:05, 25 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newly elected Speaker of Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Baktykozha Izmukhambetov vowed on Friday that new members of the chamber will live up to President Nazarbayev's expectations.

    "The lastest parliamentary elections demonstrated our unity. Kazakhstanis showed full support of the President's policy and gave credence to three political parties as well as representatives of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan," the Majilis Speaker said.
    According to Mr. Izmukhambetov, this year is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan as it is about to celebrate 25 years of its independence. "The Parliament has a lot of work to do in order to implement tasks set by the President. The new MPs are shouldered with responsibility of further development of the country," he added.

    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Majilis elections 2016
