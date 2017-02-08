New museums to be unveiled in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New museums, art galleries and sport centers will be built in Astana in order to make it the center of business, event and medical tourism in Eurasia.

"Along with building new hotels, an airport and a railway station, we will continue creating tourist spots: museums (a museum of modern art, a botanical garden, a technological museum, a museum of space), art galleries, sport centers and more. We will focus on event, eco- and ethno-tourism to start with," Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev said at the session of the Council on sustainable development of the city on Wednesday.



According to Mr. Issekeshev, there are plans to commercialize the city's sport and culture clusters to decrease the burden on the budget.

The weekend day program that will be developed in 2017 will attract residents of neighboring regions to Astana.