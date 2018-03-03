New musical-scenic version of the Birzhan-Sara opera awaits Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gem of Kazakh opera - Birzhan-Sara by Mukan Tulebayev to the libretto by Kazhym Dzhumaliyev will be featured for the audience at the Astana Opera's Main Hall on April 20 and 21. A masterpiece of national art will dazzle with new colors and surprise the sophisticated listeners with staging ideas and incredible special effects. A new musical and scenic version will be presented within the framework of the celebration of Astana's twentieth anniversary under the auspices of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform has learned from the theater's press service.

Stage Director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan A. Maemirov, Ph.D. Consulting Director - Principal Stage Director of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus M. Pandzhavidze. Assistant Directors - Y. Nursultan, Y. Toikenov. Set and Costume Designers - S. Tasmagambetova and P. Dragunov. Musical Director and Conductor - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan A. Mukhitdinov. Musical Editor - T. Zharmukhamet. Lighting Designer - J. Pantani, Projections Designer - S. Metalli. Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Chorus, opera soloists, and Ballet Company. Chief Chorus Master - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.



"It will be a truly grand production. There is a continuous preparation process going on at the opera house. The singers have learned their parts, and now they come to the crucial moment of auditions, meanwhile, we are working on sets and costumes. The sketches were handed over to the opera house's workshops so that they come to life with the help of the specialists. For example, complex massive set elements are made of fiberglass, aluminum, and other durable materials. The work is also in full swing in the Costume Shop: the costume fittings have already begun. We reflected the artistic vision of the era in the creation of scenery, although the historical canvas was certainly preserved. The uniqueness of the production lies in its showiness, large-scale sets, and cutting-edge special effects," Set and Costume Designers S. Tasmagambetova and P. Dragunov explained.





Among the numerous beautiful costumes, the designers could not pick out the brightest, as each one is like a child for them. However, Sara's wedding dress still attracts everyone's attention more than others. This is justified because the wedding scene must stand out in its beauty and opulence.



The motives of the fight for freedom of the creative person, of the human right for happiness are the main themes of the opera about the love of the famous singer and composer Birzhan and the talented poet Sara. A great feeling arose in Birzhan and Sara's hearts, and the old-fashioned order of life became an insurmountable obstacle to it. Birzhan dies, but his inspired songs, imbued with a fervent love for the people and dreams of their bright future, remain forever alive. The ideas of artistic immortality, the artist's eternal struggle against evil and injustice are affirmed, the high destiny of art is celebrated in M. Tulebayev's opera masterpiece.

