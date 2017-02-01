New national company to attract investment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timur Suleimenov, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed what functions a new national company created on the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev will have, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the new company will attract investment based on the single-window principle.



"We have several organizations that attract investment. In this connection the President gave a specific instruction to create a national company that will act on the single-window principle; all negotiations related to investment will be carried out through that company," Minister Suleimenov said at the press conference after the session of the Government on Tuesday.



The minister added that the steps and procedures necessary for the creation of the company had been discussed at the session.