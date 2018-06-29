New national nature park created in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new national nature park has been established in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

"By the Executive Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated June 27, 2018, No. 382, the Tarbagatai Government-Owned National Nature Park was created in Urjar district, East Kazakhstan region. The total area of the national park is 143,550.5 ha," Press Secretary of the Committee for Forestry and Fauna of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Saken Dildakhmet posted on Facebook.

As Saken Dildakhmet informed, there are now 13 national parks in Kazakhstan.