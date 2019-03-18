New non-executive director of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Board of Directors of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company MO JSC has changed, Kazinform cites the company's press service.

On 13th March 2019, by the resolution of the sole shareholder of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company MO JSC (a subsidiary of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC), the powers of a member of the Board of Directors Jacek Brzezinski were terminated. Askar Yelemessov has become a new independent director and member of the Board of Directors.

Askar Yelemessov graduated from the Moscow State University and Washington University (St. Louis) with degrees in Economics and Business Administration, respectively. He has held managerial positions over the years.



From 2004 to 2006, he served as Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. In 2006, Yelemessov was appointed as Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, being in charge of the strategic development of the Ministry.