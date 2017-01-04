  • kz
    New oil field found in Belarus

    08:44, 04 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new oil field was discovered in December 2016 in Belarus. The oil-and-gas association Belorusneft published such information on its website, Belarusfeed.com wrote.    

    The new oil field is located in the intermediate block of Rechitsa-Vishansky rift of the Pripyat Basin. It was named Ugolskoe field. The new field is estimated to contain about 1.7 million tons of oil. A more accurate estimate will be done in 2017 after exploration drills.

    Ugolskoe field is classified as difficult to access. The oil reserves are located deep in low-permeability reservoirs.

    On the other hand, a positive factor for the development of the field is its abnormally high formation pressure.

     

     

