    New oil mill put on-stream in Kazakhstan

    15:16, 16 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ATBASAR. KAZINFORM A new contemporary refined sunflower oil works with an estimated capacity of 6 tons of oil a day has been put into operation in Akan Kurmanov village, Atbasar district of Akmola region.

    The oil mill is built pursuant to the President's task to have the food belt around Astana city provided, the inner policy department reports.
    Its products will be supplied to Astana and Kokshetau.

    The new mill is to afford 18 new workplaces. It is equipped with the modern environmentally-friendly technologies.

    Economy Akmola region Agro-industrial complex development Akimat
