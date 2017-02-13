  • kz
    New oil refinery to be built in W Kazakhstan

    15:16, 13 February 2017
    URALSK. KAZINFORM The new LLP "ABS munay" refinery will be built in Bogdanov rural district of Terekty area of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to akim of Terekty Murat Mukayev, the plant will produce high-quality bitumen, diesel fuel, kerosene and petrol. The construction will be financed by foreign investors. The project cost is US $ 400 million. It is planned the project will take three years and employ 500 people. And after its commissioning, the plant will provide 200 permanent jobs.

    It is planned to build a road to the station Algabas towards the Russian border.

    "In general, the district plans to implement 7 to 8 projects. Refinery is one of them", said Murat Mukayev.

     

