KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A new oncological hospital has been unveiled in Kostanay city today.

Akim (governor) of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov attended the opening ceremony.

According to chief physician Yelik Doszhanov, the 6-storey modernly equipped building was constructed in limited time. Construction costs amounted to 2.4 billion tenge.

The new hospital will begin taking patients next month.