New outpatient Center of Eye Microsurgery opens its doors in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new Center for outpatient eye microsurgery of the known ophthalmologist of Kazakhstan Madina Nur-Mohamed has opened its doors in the city of Almaty.

According to M.Nur-Mohamed this specialized facility focuses on ophthalmic care of population. The center is cooperating with an eye bank Group Nano Vision located in the Russian Federation. "One of the key and socially significant projects of the organization is a network of eye banks, which allows helping patients, diagnosed with not recoverable eye corneas. To date, we have managed to organize the first independent eye bank in Moscow which is rated as one of the best in Europe," said General Director of the group of companies Nano Vision Anton Arkhipov. According to his words, at present about eight thousand Kazakhstanis need such surgery.