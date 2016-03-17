New outpatient hospital under construction in Karatau town, Zhambyl region

ASTANA-TARAZ The town of Karatau, located in Talas district of Zhambyl region, is building a new outpatient hospital, Kazinform quotes Governor of the district Bolat Rysmendiyev, who said it yesterday at a briefing.

According to him, the hospital’s capacity will make 250 visits per shift. The total cost of the project is 1 bln 125 mln 900 thousand tenge. Contractor is LLP Zhilstroy Taraz Corporation.

In 2014, the region allocated and utilized 5,200,000 tenge for design specifications and estimates. In 2015, it spent 41,800,000 tenge plus 380,700,000 tenge from the national budget on laying a foundation and building a three-story frame and walls. The facility will be put into operation in 2016. 336,900,000 tenge have been allocated for this purpose.