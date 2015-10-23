New perinatal center opens doors in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A new maternity hospital for 200 women, equipped with modern facilities, was opened in Taraz (Zhambyl region), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional Healthcare Department.

Construction of the building lasted for two years. The estimated cost of the project amounted to 7.037 billion tenge. Regional Perinatal Center is located in the western part of Taraz city on the territory of 4 hectares. The building consists of units including a consultative and diagnostic department, maternity ward, intensive care, post-natal and pregnancy pathology, surgery block, several offices for development care. In addition, the facility has a separation for blood transfusion, several labs, service and amenity rooms. The Perinatal Center will provide all kinds of high-tech medical care in obstetrics, gynecology, neonatology and neonatal surgery. The opening ceremony was attended by Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev. He noted that in 2014 Zhambyl region put into operation 25 health care facilities. Moreover, the Governor informed that within the last five years the region has built more than 60 new health facilities under a program "100 schools, 100 hospitals". By 2017 it is planned to complete the construction of a regional oncologic dispensary. It is worth noting that the new perinatal center created 500 new jobs.