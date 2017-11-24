New player signs contract with FC Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Football Club has announced today that a contract was signed with Yuri Pertsukh, an attacking midfielder of the youth national team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the club's press service.

Yuri Pertsukh started his football career at the age of 17 in FC CSKA Almaty.

In addition to the national club, the athlete played for Astana-based Bayterek and Kyzyl-Zhar SK of Petropavlovsk in the First League of Kazakhstan.

In the 2017 season, the 21-year-old midfielder made his debut in the Premier League of Kazakhstan as a player of FC Akzhayik of Uralsk. In this season, playing 26 matches in the Premier League and the Cup of Kazakhstan for the above club, he scored 2 goals and made 3 assists.

Pertsukh has played for the Kazakh national U-19 and U-17 junior teams. What is more, starting this season, he has been regularly summoned to the youth national team of the country, for which he has played 9 matches including five in European qualifiers.