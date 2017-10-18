  • kz
    New possible date of GGG vs Canelo rematch revealed

    08:56, 18 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new possible date of the rematch between Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and Mexican Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez has been announced, Sports.kz reports.

    "That's open right now. That's open to discussions. We've talked about maybe doing it a little sooner, maybe in March. But it's hard to compete with May. It's a very good pay-per-view month," Boxingscene.com cites Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

    Earlier, Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler said the rematch against Canelo is most likely to happen on May 5, 2018.

