New poultry farm under construction in Akmola region (PHOTOS)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin has surveyed today construction site of a poultry farm in Shortandy district.

The farm will specialize in producing and processing of goose meat. As the regional administration told Kazinform, the project is being implemented under the Business Road Map - 2020 program by Belaya Liliya LLP. The cost of the project is 73 mln 900 thousand tenge. The farm plans to produce 60 tonnes of meat annually. The project is to be commissioned in the first half of 2016.