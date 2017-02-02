  • kz
    New President of Aktau Sea Port named

    10:17, 02 February 2017
    ASTANA-AKTAU. KAZINFORM - The name of the new president of the International Sea Port in Aktau city has been revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Abai Turikpenbayev was appointed the President of JSC "NC "Aktau International Sea Trade Port" by the decision of the Board of HSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy"," the company said in a statement.

    Mr. Turikpenbayev is a native of Shymkent city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological University and the Eurasian Market Institute.

    He boasts extensive experience in oil and gas sector as he held various posts at JSC "Mangistaumunaigas", OJSC "Uzenmunaigas", "TenizService" LLP and Batumi Industrial Holding.

    Since 2015 he has served as Vice President of the Aktau Sea Port.

