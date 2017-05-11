New President of HC Barys named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New President of HC "Barys" has been named, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the press service of the hockey club.

"Askar Shopobayev has been appointed as the President of HC "Barys" by the decision of the Board of Trustees," the press service said in a statement.



It was noted that the hockey club had terminated the contract with former president Alexander Koreshkov by agreement of the parties.



From 2010 till 2015 Mr. Shopobayev was the head of HC Almaty and the branch of the Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation in Almaty city and Almaty region.