    New President of JSC Kazakhfilm appointed

    11:31, 12 August 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Arman Assenov has been appointed new President of JSC Kazakhfilm, Kazinform reports.

    Arman Assenov is an actor,producer, member of the Union of Kazakhstan Cinematographers (1998).

    Born in 1972, Arman Assenov is agraduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute (1994) with a diploma in Economy,S. Eisenstein Directing Courses in Moscow (1998) and State Institute of Financeof Kazakhstan (2000) in Financial Management.

    Since 2017 he has worked as aDirector of LLP Palace of Republic.


    Photo credit: brod.kz

