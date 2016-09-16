New President of Kazakh railways company appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Alpysbayev has been appointed Chairman of the Board and President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

According to the company's press service, Kanat Alpysbayev was born March 31, 1972 in Atbasar town of Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Railways Engineers, the University of Kentucky (the U.S.) and Moscow International Higher Business School.



From 1994 to 2002, K.Alpysbayev worked at the enterprises of Teslinniy Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.



In 2002-2003, he was a Director for Finance and Management, Vice President for Finance and IT at Air Astana.



From November 2005 to June 2008, he worked as Business Development Director at General Electric Corporation



In 2008-2013, Alpysbayev was Vice President for Economy and Finance at JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy



From January 2013 through November 2014, he worked as Vice President for Logistics at JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy



From December 2014 to April 2016, Alpysbayev served as Vice President of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy



Since April 29, 2016 worked as Vice President for Operational Coordination at JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy