New president of Kazakhstan's MMA Federation elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assylbek Dyussenov has been elected today as the President of the MMA Federation in Astana during a regular national congress of the Federation, the Federation's media office reported.

Ex-President of the Federation Anatoliy Kim initiated the re-election of the President of the MMA Federation of Kazakhstan.

The congress participants unanimously voted for Assylbek Dyussenov. The new president, in turn, said that he would do his best and strive to meet the expectations.

Assylbek Dyussenov was born on February 19, 1980, in Chaglinka village, Zerenda district, Akmola region. He holds degrees in Law and Economics. Besides, in 2016, he graduated from the Kazakh Sports and Tourism Academy with distinction.

Alongside sports, Mr. Dyussenov has served in a law enforcement agency for over 15 years. In addition to MMA development, Assylbek Dyusenov is a Candidate for Master of Kickboxing and Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu champion. He is also active in triathlon.

It is to be recalled that previously the MMA Federation of Kazakhstan was headed by Anatoliy Kim and, earlier, by Yerlan Karin and Ilya Mirzo.

The event was attended by approximately 30 heads of regional MMA Federations and trainers from 13 regions of the country.