New President of Kazakhstan Ski Sports Association named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Daulet Yergozhin, Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has become the President of the Ski Sports Association. The decision on his appointment was made at the extraordinary conference of the association on November 10 in Astana.

Daulet Yergozhin replaced Umirzak Shukeyev who had been head of the association since May 2015. Additionally, Yesset Yeshpanov, Zhenis Kassymbek, Yerbolat Dossayev and Umirzak Shukeyev were elected as Vice Presidents.



Participants of the conference also discussed the development of winter sports in Kazakhstan on the threshold of the 2017 Winter Asian Games in Sapporo and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. New Charter and new composition of the association's executive committee were elected at the conference as well.