  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New president of Presidential Professional Sports Club «Astana» named

    12:41, 15 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Yerlan Kozhagapanov has been named as President of the Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana", Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

    Mr. Kozhagapanov will take the office as of July 15 and will replace former Olympic champion Vlamidir Smirnov who stepped down voluntarily. Recall that Kozhagapanov has been serving as the head of the Kazakhstan Football Federation since December 2014.

    Tags:
    Sport Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!