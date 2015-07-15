New president of Presidential Professional Sports Club «Astana» named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Yerlan Kozhagapanov has been named as President of the Presidential Professional Sports Club "Astana", Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

Mr. Kozhagapanov will take the office as of July 15 and will replace former Olympic champion Vlamidir Smirnov who stepped down voluntarily. Recall that Kozhagapanov has been serving as the head of the Kazakhstan Football Federation since December 2014.