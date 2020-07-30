  • kz
    New Presidential aide appointed

    13:44, 30 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the decree of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yerlan Karin was appointed Presidential aide, Kazinform reports with the reference to Akorda.



