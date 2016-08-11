New programs to celebrate Year of Culture in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - New competition programs are taking start in Belarus during its Year of Culture, Belarus' First Deputy Culture Minister Irina Driga told media, BelTA has learned.

Thus, Man of the Year of Culture contest will name the best specialists in the cultural sector. The City of Culture in the Year of Culture competition will pick up Belarus' best communities that made the biggest contribution to the development of culture and tourism.

The Year of Culture will also see a nationwide competition for the best practices allied by local authorities in the implementation of the state policy. The Startup Genius national contest will help boost the development of creative initiative among young people.



The competition Bela-Ton will promote the development and popularization of Belarus' music best traditions.



A selection of initiatives for the Cultural Initiatives of Belarus project has been announced with a view to establishing a constructive state-public dialogue.



Proposals can be submitted by authorities, cultural organizations, including public associations and Belarusian citizens, foreigners and stateless people that permanently live in the country. Proposals should cover the issues related to the development of the Belarusian culture within the country or its integration with the international cultural space. They may comprise the description of the problem which hinders cultural development at the present stage, ways to address it through the adoption of the corresponding legal, economic or organizational measures from the state, or a new cultural project. Proposals based on multi-channel or non-budgetary financing will be given preference, Irina Driga noted.



The results of the competitions will be announced at the start of 2017, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.